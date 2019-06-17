Surrey RCMP launches online crime reporting tool today

The online crime reporting tool goes live Monday but for emergencies people should still call 911

The Surrey RCMP is launching a pilot project today through which residents can report some non-emergency crimes online.

On Monday the new RCMP online crime reporting tool goes live in Surrey, Richmond, Ridge Meadows and Kelowna.

For emergencies, people should still call 911.

The new online tool, at www.surreyrcmp.ca/report, comes with some caveats. According to the website, online reports will not be followed up by a police officer, and these conditions must be met: You have no witness or suspect, and there are no lost or stolen items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals.

People are also cautioned that knowingly filing a false police report is an offence.

Specifically, residents can report these crimes online: Damage or mischief to property under $5,000, damage or mischief to a vehicle under $5,000, hit-and-run to an unoccupied vehicle or property, theft of a bicycle under $5,000, theft under $5,000, theft from vehicle under $5,000 and lost property.

Sergeant Chad Greig said the new tool will free up police call-takers and police on patrol to focus on higher priority calls, “which will improve overall safety and response times in the city.”

