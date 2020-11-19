Surrey RCMP issue warning following trio of overdose deaths in 12 hours

Surrey RCMP are warning of a potential “toxic batch” of street drugs, after responding to three apparent overdose deaths within a 12-hour period.

In a news release issued just before midnight Wednesday (Nov. 18), police caution that “those who chose to consume may be at an increased risk.”

“The Surrey RCMP would like to remind the general public that the use of non prescription drugs from unregulated suppliers is inherently dangerous and should be avoided,” the release adds.

The deceased do not appear to have any connection to each other, the release states.

The warning comes just a month after Fraser Health issued an overdose alert for Surrey, following a spike in overdoses over a 24-hour period, resulting from cocaine contaminated with fentanyl.

READ MORE: Fraser Health issues Overdose Alert for Surrey

For those who choose to use, police recommend taking precautions including do not use alone, always have a Narcan kit nearby and call 911 immediately if you suspect yourself or someone else is overdosing.

tholmes@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News