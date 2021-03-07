Surrey RCMP investigating ‘serious’ collision in Cloverdale

Witness says vehicle collided with utility pole at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Surrey RCMP are investigating a “serious” single vehicle collision in Cloverdale Saturday evening.

In a news release issued Saturday at 11:30 p.m., police said they closed north and south lanes on 184 Street between 40 Avenue and 54 Avenue. The closure was expected to continue for several hours while police investigated the collision.

A witness told Peace Arch News emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle collided with a utility pole at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash-cam video is being asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca

PAN has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information.

Peace Arch News