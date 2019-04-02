Surrey RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Guildford

Police believe the two incidents are connected

Surrey RCMP investigate a crash and shooting in Guildford that are believed to be connected. The incidents happened on April 1 near 100th Avenue and 158th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP confirm they are investigating a shooting and crash that happened in Guildford Monday night.

“Early indications are that these incidents are related,” Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader early Tuesday morning when police were still on scene.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on April 1 near 100th Avenue and 158th Street.

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to two vehicles, in what appears to have been a T-bone crash.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said there were “unconfirmed reports” the collision followed a “shootout between two vehicles.”

“Another crime scene was located nearby with what looks like a ‘shots fired’ incident,” according to the freelancer.

There are reports that arrests have been made and that two men are in hospital but that has not been confirmed by police.

Surrey RCMP say more details will be released later this morning.

More to come…