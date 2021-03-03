Surrey RCMP investigate late-night shooting

Police say officers were called for reports of gunshots heard in the 8800-block of 140B Street

The 8800-block of 140B Street in Surrey, a block northeast of Bear Creek Park. (Google Maps)

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a shooting in Newton Tuesday night (March 2).

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call for gunshots heard in the 8800-block of 140B Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP said when officers arrived they found “evidence of a shooting outside of a residence in that area.”

Police said further investigation, including a review of a video, shows that “shots were fired from a dark-coloured vehicle at an individual who fled in a second vehicle” before Surrey RCMP arrived on scene.

There is “no evidence” that anyone was injured in the shooting, police said.

Surrey RCMP said officers have identified the person who was targeted, adding they are looking to speak with them.

The incident isn’t believed to be random, Surrey RCMP said, and the person who was targeted in the shooting “is known to police.”

Police added investigators are working with “limited cooperation” from witnesses at the house where the shooting happened.

Surrey RCMP said officers are still working to determine if this incident is connected to other violent incidents or to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

