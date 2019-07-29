Surrey RCMP identify person of interest in ‘serious assault’

Police say a 19-year-old Vancouver man has serious injuries after July 27 'altercation'

  • Jul. 29, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

(File photo)

While Surrey RCMP say they have identified a “person of interest” in a serious assault, they hope anyone with information about the incident will come forward.

Police say the “altercation” happened in the 8600-block of 140th Street just before midnight July 27.

Surrey RCMP had received reports of an “injured male that was suffering injuries from a serious assault.”

Police say officers arrived to find the 19-year-old Vancouver man with serious injuries which are not considered life-threatening.

“The suspect had fled from the scene prior to police arrival in a black newer B.M.W. 4 door sedan,” police state in a release.

While a “person of interest” has been identified, Surrey RCMP seek the public’s assistance in the case.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has surveillance or dash-cam video, to call 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca in reference to Surrey file # 2019-113449.

amy.reid@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Body found in Fraser River connected to earlier police incident near Hope
Next story
Travellers Losing Thousands to ‘Expedia’ Imposters

Just Posted

Most Read