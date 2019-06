Traffic closed in both directions on 128th Street, between 64th and 66th Avenue

Surrey RCMP have blocked off part of 128th Street, between 64th and 66th avenues, for a drug-related search warrant Wednesday (June 19). (Image: Surrey Traffic Management Centre)

Surrey RCMP officers are currently conducting a drug-related search warrant near 64th Avenue and 128th Street Wednesday (June 19).

The Surrey Traffic Management Centre says 128th Street, between 64th and 66th avenues, is closed in both directions.

Detours are in effect.

More to come.