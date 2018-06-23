Photos of Surrey RCMP cars on scene near 67th Avenue and 183A Street on Saturday evening. (Contributed)

Surrey RCMP close down Clayton street for ‘unfolding investigation’

Multiple RCMP vehicles on site

Surrey RCMP are on scene in Clayton for an “unfolding police investigation,” according to a media release.

The 18200 block of 67A Avenue is currently closed as RCMP conduct their investigation, which is in its initial stage and ongoing as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

No more details were given by RCMP.

Multiple RCMP vehicles are on scene, as well as B.C. Ambulance.

More to come.

