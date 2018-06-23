Surrey RCMP close down Clayton street for ‘unfolding investigation’

Surrey RCMP are on scene in Clayton for an “unfolding police investigation,” according to a media release.
The 18200 block of 67A Avenue is currently closed as RCMP conduct their investigation, which is in its initial stage and ongoing as of 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.
No more details were given by RCMP.
Multiple RCMP vehicles are on scene, as well as B.C. Ambulance.
18200 block of 67A Avenue in #Cloverdale closed down for police investigation. Investigation in initial stages and ongoing.
— Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) June 24, 2018
More to come.