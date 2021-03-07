Surrey RCMP asking for dash-cam video of ‘suspicious incident’

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey RCMP are asking the public for dash-cam video to assist its investigation regarding a “suspicious incident.”

In a news release issued Saturday, police said its general investigation unit is investigating an incident involving a newer model Toyota Rav 4 SUV. The vehicle was last seen on Saturday, March 6, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 142 Street and 61 Avenue intersection.

Police did not provide any details regarding the incident, or what made it suspicious.

“Anyone with dash cam footage or information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP, General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502,” the release said.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca and reference file number 2021-33065.

Peace Arch News