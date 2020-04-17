Surery RCMP say Marcus Wells, 13, was last seen on April 16. (photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing teen

Police say Marcus Wells, 13, was last seen on April 16

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen boy.

Marcus Wells, 13, was last seen in the 8900-block of 161st Street around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (April 16), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

Police said Marcus hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Marcus is described as Indigenous, 5’3″, about 110 lbs., with reddish-brown hair brushes to one side and brown eyes, Surrey RCMP said. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike zip-up hoodie, with grey shorts and black Nike running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-56916.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
Township bylaw officers find Aldergrove’s Drive-In theatre social distance friendly
Next story
Langley NAPA distribution centre donates masks to COVID-19 fight

Just Posted

Most Read