Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old

Tegan Reid last seen in the 15200-block of 104th Avenue: police

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Tegan Reid, who was last seen on Aug. 21, 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Tegan Reid, 15, was last seen near the 15200-block of 104th Avenue on Friday (Aug. 21) around 12:30 a.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday.

Police said Tegan has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as white, 5’7″, about 110 lbs, with a slim build, according to the release. Police added she has “red multi-colour” hair and blue eyes.

Surrey RCMP said Tegan was last seen wearing a white hoodie, with a red rose on the front, with black sweatpants and “white Adidas or Air Jordan” shoes and a multi-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-129580.

