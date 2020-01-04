Surrey RCMP ask for help to find missing 80-year-old man

Percy Slagel last heard from on Dec. 27, police say

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 27. (Photo: RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last heard from in late December.

Percy Slagel, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Jan. 4), was last heard from on Dec. 27 around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Slagel is described as Caucasian, 5’11” and about 250 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Slagel, police added, is known to wear a brown cowboy hat and blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-1659.

