Surrey RCMP ask for help to find missing 80-year-old man

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last heard from in late December.
Percy Slagel, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Jan. 4), was last heard from on Dec. 27 around 11:30 a.m.
Police said Slagel is described as Caucasian, 5’11” and about 250 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.
Slagel, police added, is known to wear a brown cowboy hat and blue rain jacket.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-1659.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter