Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 27. (Photo: RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP ask for help to find missing 80-year-old man

Percy Slagel last heard from on Dec. 27, police say

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last heard from in late December.

Percy Slagel, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Jan. 4), was last heard from on Dec. 27 around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Slagel is described as Caucasian, 5’11” and about 250 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Slagel, police added, is known to wear a brown cowboy hat and blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-1659.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Coroner reports Oliver teen’s death due to natural causes
Next story
Second Canada Post worker snapped at by dog in Saanich

Just Posted

Most Read