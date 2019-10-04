Surrey RCMP ask for help locating missing First Nation sisters aged 10, 13

Sisters Shauntae and Nikita Joseph were last seen at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, in the 6400-block of 121st Street

Surrey RCMP say sisters Nikita (13) and Shauntae Joseph (10) went missing at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, in the 6400-block of 121st Street. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP asking the public for help locating two missing First Nation sisters.

Police say sisters Shauntae (10) and Nikita Joseph (13) were last seen at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3, in the 6400-block of 121st Street.

They have not been seen or heard from since.

Shauntae is described as five feet two inches tall, with a slim build, long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black Kappa track pants and black/white Vans shoes.

Nikita is described as five feet two inches tall, with a slim build, long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a grey “thrasher” hoodie and blue jeans.

Police and family are concerned for their well-being.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-153158.

amy.reid@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter