Surrey RCMP ask for help locating high-risk missing woman

Police say Reshmi Kaur Mani hasn't been since since May 9

Surrey RCMP say Reshmi Kaur Mani was last seen at 9 p.m. on May 9. (Contributed/file photos)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help locating a woman who was last seen on May 9.

Police say Reshmi Kaur Mani – considered a high-risk missing person – was last seen at 9 p.m., at her residence in the in the 8200-block of 121A Street, and has not been heard from since.

Mani is described as a five-foot-three, 51-year-old South Asian female. She weighs 110lbs and has short black hair. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about Mani’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-84691.

Peace Arch News