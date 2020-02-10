Surrey RCMP ask for help locating 23-year-old

Rattanjot Sidhu was last seen Saturday in the 6600-block of 184 Street

Police say Rattanjot Sidhu has not been since since Saturday. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating a man missing since Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Rattanjot Sidhu, 23, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, in the 6600-block of 184 Street.

Sidhu is described as a five-foot-nine East Indian male. He weighs 154 lbs, and has a medium complexion, short black hair and dark brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black turban, black puffy jacket, black sweat pants and black/orange shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about Sidhu’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-20576.