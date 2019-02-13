Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing 17-year-old boy

Police say Shaurya Rana was last seen on Feb 4 near the 8700 block of 160th Street in Surrey

Shaurya Rana was last seen in Surrey near the 8700 block of 160th Street. (Submitted photo)

Police in Surrey are asking the public to help them find 17-year-old Shaurya Rana.

Rana, who police describe as a South Asian male, 5’9 with a medium build with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen on Feb. 4 near the 8700 block of 160th Street.

Surrey RCMP say Shaurya wears glasses and often wears black track suits.

Police say his family is concerned for Shaurya’s well-being as it is unusual for him to stay out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shaurya is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

