Surrey Police Service to unveil badge design

Chief Constable Norm Lipinski to explain the 'special meaning behind each key element'

The Surrey Police Service will be unveiling the force’s badge later today (May 4).

In a media advisory Monday, it says Surrey Police Board chair and Mayor Doug McCallum and SPS Chief Constable Norm Lipinski will unveil the badge and explain the “special meaning behind each key element of its design.” Board director and Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell “will also speak to its significance.”

The advisory adds Lipinski will also announce the “vision and values of the SPS.”

The virtual event, which is for media only, will be at 11 a.m.

