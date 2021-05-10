Surrey Police Service hires new communications manager from Surrey RCMP

Lisa Eason was municipal manager of Surrey RCMP's communications and media unit for almost eight years

Lisa Eason has been hired on as Surrey Police Service’s first full-time strategic communications manager, jumping ship from the Surrey RCMP where she was municipal manager of that detachment’s communications and media unit for almost eight years.

Her job had her overseeing all internal and external communications for the Surrey RCMP. Sharlene Brooks, a former Delta Police officer who had been on contract with the SPS since December, is moving on to pursue her not-for-profit work with young single mothers.

“I wish to thank Sharlene for her outstanding service and proactive approach in launching our communications efforts until a permanent manager was engaged,” Chief Constable Norm Lipinki, of the SPS, said. “I am confident SPS will continue to be in great hands with Lisa at the helm and that she will further our goal of communicating openly and frequently with the community.”

Eason has 19 years’ experience in communications. One of her early tasks with the SPS will be supporting SPS public consultation that is expected to begin in June.

