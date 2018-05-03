Surrey police arrest suspect in Vancouver stabbing

Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, 25, had Canada-wide warrant in relation to March 17 stabbing

SURREY — A Vancouver man with a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Surrey in relation to a March 17 stabbing in Vancouver.

Vancouver Police say Surrey RCMP arrested Thomas Joseph Lloyd Brown, 25, Wednesday night in north Surrey at about 10 p.m.

Brown was the subject of a public appeal for information on his whereabouts on March 22. He has been at-large since March 17, after a man was stabbed at a family gathering near Stautlo Avenue and Crown Street on the Musqueam Territory.

Police say the man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to this incident. He remains in custody.

