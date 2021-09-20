SURREY-NEWTON: Four rivals challenge incumbent in riding where advance voting dipped

In 2019, voter turnout in Surrey-Newton was 60% of riding's 67,247 registered electors

Three of the five Surrey-Newton riding candidates are advertised on signs on the corner of Highway 10 and 132nd Avenue in Surrey, on 2021 federal election day, Monday, Sept. 20. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Four political rivals aim to top Liberal incumbent Sukh Dhaliwal at polls in Surrey-Newton during today’s federal election (Monday, Sept. 20).

The riding’s 2021 election ballot also includes the names of Conservative hopeful Syed Mohsin, New Democrat challenger Avneet Johal, Pamela Singh of the People’s Party of Canada and Independent Parveer Hundal.

Polls across the country close at 7 p.m., Pacific time.

During the 2019 federal election less than two years ago, Dhaliwal won Surrey-Newton with 45.1 per cent of votes in a riding with a population of more than 114,000.

The election win gave Dhaliwal a second consecutive term in Surrey-Newton. A professional engineer by trade, he served as Liberal MP of its predecessor, the riding of Newton-North Delta, from 2006 to 2011.

In 2019, voter turnout in Surrey-Newton was 60.46 per cent of the riding’s 67,247 registered electors.

This time around, there are 65,857 electors in the riding.

Advance voter turnout was up in four of Surrey’s five ridings in the upcoming federal election. However, Surrey-Newton saw a 21.2 per cent decrease in advance voters compared to the 2019 election. Preliminary results show 12,146 people used advance voting, compared to 15,417 in 2019.

Advance voted ended Monday, Sept. 13.

A map shows the riding of Surrey-Newton shaped like a rectangle, with boundaries on Highway 10 at the south, Scott Road at the west, 88 Avenue at the north and 144 Street at the east.

with files from Tom Zytaruk and Lauren Collins

