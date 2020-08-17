Surrey Mounties seize guns after chopper tracks stolen vehicle

Ryan Shewchuk, 37, has been charged with nine offences

Police say guns were seized after the RCMP’s Air One helicopter helped ground patrols stop a stolen vehicle in Surrey.

Ryan Shewchuk, 37, has been charged with nine offences including dangerous driving and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“This vehicle stop highlights the importance of proactive patrols and vehicle stops,” said Corporal Bob Keay of Surrey RCMP’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team. “Stolen licence plates are often used to commit further crimes, in this case not only did we recover stolen plates, but we also seized two illegal firearms.”

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said Mounties were patrolling businesses in Newton on the evening of Aug. 8 when in the 13500-block of 72nd Avenue they spotted a vehicle with a stolen licence place in a parking lot.

“The vehicle became mobile and left the lot before a stop was initiated,” she said.

Air One helicopter was deployed. Sidhu said police observed the vehicle arriving at a residence in the 8700-block of 128 Street, “where the lone male subsequently fled from the vehicle. A coordinated effort between the Air One crew and officers on the ground led to the man’s arrest.”

Sidhu said officers seized a shot gun, handgun, and ammunition after searching the vehicle.

