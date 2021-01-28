Surrey Mounties say crime dropped by 14 per cent in 2020

Corporal Joanie Sidhu noted violent crime decreased by 19 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, and for the year overall

The Surrey RCMP says crime dropped by 14 per cent overall in 2020, as it releases its most recent stats package.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu noted violent crime decreased by 19 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, and for the year overall. Moreover, there was a 43 per cent decrease in homicides from 2019.

Surrey had 12 homicides in 2020. In 2019, there were 21 and in 2018, there were 15. The most homicides Surrey recorded in any given year was 25 in 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 in 2005.

