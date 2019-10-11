Angelica Ramos Mejia, 13. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey Mounties looking for girl, 13, reported missing in Whalley

Angelica Ramos Mejia, 13, was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday, near Greenock Place and 88th Avenue

  • Oct. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The Surrey RCMP is looking for Angelica Ramos Mejia, 13, who has been reported missing in Whalley.

She was last seen at 10 p.m. Thursday, near Greenock Place and 88th Avenue.

She is Hispanic, four feet nine inches tall, slim and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and had a black Nike backpack.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch for this long,” said Constable Richard Wright. “Police and family are concerned for her well-being.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2019-157526.

