Surrey Mounties investigating two overnight shootings

Surrey Mounties are investigating the city’s 11th and 12th shooting this year as the latest scene is behind yellow police tape at 142B Street and 110th Avenue.

Dale Babcook was driving his grandchildren to school Wednesday morning when he saw a police car at either end of 142B and “police tape around the house, in fact around the whole block, evidence markers on the street between 110 and 109.”

He told the Now-Leader he spoke with a police officer at the scene. “He confirmed to me a shooting but he wouldn’t say any more.”

“They were out there all night – people in the area heard shooting at about 2 a.m.”

Police said there were in fact two shootings overnight but they don’t think they’re connected. The first happened at about 2:08 a.m. April 3 inside a residence in the neighbourhood of 91st Avenue and 148th Street.

“Police received reports of shots fired and a dark coloured SUV was observed fleeing the area,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said. Police found a man inside suffering from “apparent” bullet wounds and he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The second shooting, she said, was at 2:46 a.m. in Whalley.

“No victims were located at the scene and the residence was vacated upon police arrival,” Sturko said, “Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting related to the drug trade. There is no information at this time to suggest these two shootings are related.”

She said it’s “understandable that these incidents can erode the public’s feelings of public safety. We will continue to strategically target individuals and groups who put the public at risk through violent criminal activity.”

According to the Surrey RCMP there have been 12 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

