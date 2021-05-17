Surrey Mounties investigate shooting overnight in Whalley

Police received reports about shots fired at a house in the 10800-block of 139A Street at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday

Surrey Mounties are hunting for suspects after shots were fired at a house in Whalley overnight.

No injuries have been reported.

“The residence, which is known to police, has been the target of previous shootings,” Corporal Vanessa Munn said.

Police received reports about shots fired at a house in the 10800-block of 139A Street at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Munn said “initial indications are that this incident was targeted.” She said police have seized video surveillance from the area.

“While this shooting is tied to criminal activity, it is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. This residence has been the target of previous shootings,” she said. “The occupants are providing limited cooperation with police. One resident of the home was arrested on outstanding warrants from Abbotsford.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

