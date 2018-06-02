Firefighters attempt attempt a rescue after a vehicle rolled over Saturday. (Kim Verheul photo)

Surrey motorist reportedly trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

Firefighters currently on scene at 80 Avenue and 120 Street

Emergency responders are reportedly in the midst of a rescue after a vehicle rolled over near 80 Avenue and 120 Street in Surrey.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Saturday, Kim Verheul posted an image to the North Delta Patrol Facebook group of a vehicle resting on its roof in the middle of the northbound lane of 120 Street.

She said power lines were on top of the vehicle, and the photograph she posted appears to show firefighters speaking to someone inside the vehicle.

“Ok… rescue in progress!” Verheul commented 15 minutes later, adding that there appears to be only one occupant in the vehicle.

Verheul reported that traffic is a “bit of a mess” in the area, but “no grid lock but very slow going out of 80th Ave from Remax office.”

More to come…

