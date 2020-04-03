Surrey MLA Jinny Sims cleared of criminal wrongdoing

Surrey NDP MLA Jinny Sims has been cleared following an RCMP investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

The MLA for Surrey-Panorama resigned as minister of citizens’ service on Oct. 4, 2019 and maintained she had no clue what the allegations were about.

Asked if she now knows, she told the Now-Leader on Friday “only what the Liberals actually accused me of in the House, but the investigation was pretty thorough. It was an HR issue that has no basis.

“I always knew that the allegations were baseless and I do want to thank the RCMP and the special prosecutor because I do believe in the system,” she said. “They did a very fair and thorough investigation into the baseless allegation and unfortunately it was (Liberal leader) Andrew Wilkinson’s decision to promote these fabricated claims that led to the last number of months.”

Special Prosecutor Richard Peck, QC was appointed in relation to the RCMP investigation, the nature of which has not been publicly disclosed, the same day Sims resigned.

“My life is an open book,” Sims told the Now-Leader at the time. “I have nothing to hide.”

READ ALSO: Surrey MLA says she’s still in the dark about RCMP investigation

READ ALSO: Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday that the RCMP investigation “revealed no evidence to support any of the allegations made against MLA Sims and that they had closed their investigation. As a result, he has concluded that there is no further action to take with respect to the matter and he has concluded his investigation.”

Sims said her focus “continues to be in being the best MLA for my constituents.

“When we are in the middle of a pandemic like we are right now,” she said, “it’s more important than ever that elected officials, that we all work together and just get on with life.”

In late October 2019 the BC Liberal Party circulated a flyer in her riding that called on her constituents to demand answers concerning her being investigated by the RCMP.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Abbotsford News