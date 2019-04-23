Surrey MLA asks RCMP to investigate ‘concerning’ Facebook post about pressure cooker bomb

Police say they are 'looking into it'

A Surrey MLA has asked the Surrey RCMP to investigate a disturbing Facebook post related to Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade, the latter which drew more than half a million to Newton’s streets on Saturday.

Someone identifying as Ryan McCabe wrote: “Imagine what one pressure cooker bomb could have done…missed opportunities suck.”

“We’re looking into it,” Surrey RCMP Chad Greig told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “We’re aware of the statements and we’re looking into the matter. I have no update about the investigation right now, or what’s being done.”

Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, could not be immediately reached for comment. She asked the RCMP to investigate, calling the matter “Very concerning.”

