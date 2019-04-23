Surrey MLA asks RCMP to investigate ‘concerning’ Facebook post about pressure cooker bomb

A Surrey MLA has asked the Surrey RCMP to investigate a disturbing Facebook post related to Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade, the latter which drew more than half a million to Newton’s streets on Saturday.
Someone identifying as Ryan McCabe wrote: “Imagine what one pressure cooker bomb could have done…missed opportunities suck.”
â¦Please investigate â¦@SurreyRCMPâ© Very concerning pic.twitter.com/ZByiJRf4Er
— Jinny Sims (@jinnysims) April 23, 2019
“We’re looking into it,” Surrey RCMP Chad Greig told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “We’re aware of the statements and we’re looking into the matter. I have no update about the investigation right now, or what’s being done.”
Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, could not be immediately reached for comment. She asked the RCMP to investigate, calling the matter “Very concerning.”
tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter