Surrey mayor will talk to media about province’s approval of policing plan at 2 p.m.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. at city hall to discuss the province’s approval of Surrey’s policing plan.
The Now-Leader‘s Lauren Collins is there now. Check here for live updates and tweets.
The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced its approval of the City of Surrey’s municipal police force on Thursday (Aug. 22).
A joint statement from Minister Mike Farnworth and McCallum says the minister gave the approval required to establish Surrey’s municipal police department.
“To ensure all key issues are addressed and all complex details are in place to facilitate an orderly transition, a joint project team has been struck,” the statement says. “The joint transition committee, chaired by the Hon. Wally Oppal, will work expeditiously to provide advice to the Director of Police Services through to the Solicitor General relating to the establishment of Surrey’s municipal police department.”
During a news conference, Farnworth said the transition is an “iterative process that requires substantial work that will proceed in phases.”
“As this work progresses, and prior to any decision being made on any future phases of the process, public safety will remain a priority. It is essential that adequate and effective policing is maintained throughout the transition and beyond.”
He said the joint committee will “deal with every single question” that relates to the policing transition. The committee, Farnworth said, “will work to ensure all key issues are addressed and all complete details are considered in the transition plan.”
Farnworth said while there has been “a lot of good work done” by provincial and municipal staff,” there is “a lot more work to be done.”
Asked if he thinks the transition will be completed by 2021, Farnworth said “that’s the work that the committee has to undertake.”
