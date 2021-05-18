Surrey Mayor says city is ‘earning accolades from near and far’

Doug McCallum delivered his second State of the City Address on Tuesday since being elected in 2018

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum poses with an example of a Surrey Police cruiser after his State of the City Address at Civic Hotel on May 7, 2019. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in just over 31 minutes sang the praises of his administration – as can be expected in any mayor’s State of the City Address – in a glossy presentation with supporting videos intended to drive home his claims that Surrey “is earning accolades from near and far.”

McCallum delivered his 2021 State of the City Address on Tuesday, streamed virtually on Facebook and YouTube Live. It was his second since he was elected in 2018.

There wasn’t one last year on account of the pandemic. In 2019, McCallum used the occasion of that year’s State of the City Address to showcase a $15,851 prototype of a Surrey Police Service cruiser.

McCallum said the city has not taken on debt to balance its books, that it has become “too big” not to have its own police force, and says he “fully expects” to see Surrey Police Service “boots on the ground” before the end of this year. He also said Surrey is a member of the “World Tree Program” for a second year now and has taken “significant steps” to increase its urban canopy.

During his 2019 address McCallum presented a “to do” list that included beginning work on the creation of a city-made police force to replace the RCMP, and to begin work on extending the SkyTrain line in Surrey from King George Station to Langley City.

Other items outlined in his 2019 speech included implementing “smart” development, allowing no development in the Agricultural Land Reserve, eliminating a backlog in building permits, holding property tax increases to 2.9 per cent, and bringing “transparency, accountability and fairness” to city hall by establishing an independent ethics commissioner, among other highlights.

“When I was elected as Mayor, I had two priorities in mind,” McCallum said during his first address in May 2019. “The first was to quickly deliver on the wishes of the people of Surrey who gave us the mandate to govern, and the second was to make sure the City of Surrey is continually moving forward by having Council, on behalf of the people, do what is best for our city. The work we have done is just the beginning and we will continue to seize on the momentum we have created to ensure that Surrey is constantly advancing and flourishing.”

