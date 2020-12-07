Surrey mayor ‘could not be any prouder’ as budget 2021 passes on five-to-four vote

'We have been a beacon of light in difficult times,' Councillor Allison Patton says

Surrey’s bitterly contested city budget 2021 was approved on a predictable five-to-four vote on Monday night with the Safe Surrey Coalition majority pushing it through.

“I could not be any prouder,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said of the budget. “I’ve never seen a budget as good as this one, for the times.

“It’s a budget for the times, it’s a budget that will go down in history in Surrey, of the way to come out of a pandemic or any disaster.”

Each council member discharged their minds on the matter, some with biting comments for their council rivals.

READ ALSO: Locke, Hundial, quit city committee in protest against Surrey parcel tax increase

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor taking it on the chin during budget public hearing

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor, councillor, a canyon apart on proposed tax hike

“I am also in support of this budget whole-heartedly and fully,” Councillor Allison Patton said. “I think that we’ve managed extremely well in these very difficult times.

“We have been a beacon of light in difficult times and that’s what leaders do,” she said. “These times challenge us all and we have to decide who are we today – are we positive, are we people who are energized, or are we going to be negative and focus on what’s wrong all the time. I suggest and encourage us all to think more positively, what is going right, because there is a lot to be thankful for.

“We really must plan for the future as opposed to succumb to the fears of today,” Patton said.

Councillor Brenda Locke said she doesn’t support the parcel tax. “I think this does not meet what the Community Charter intended it to be,” she said, noting that there is an appeals process available to the public.

Councillor Linda Annis didn’t support the budget either, “particularly with the news today when we hear we’re going to be going into a further lockdown.

“It means more people will be losing their jobs, yet we’re heaping on massive property taxes and I’m very, very concerned about that. I’m concerned about people losing their homes and their businesses because they’re paying more taxes, it’s just one more thing for them to worry about,” Annis said. “I’m also really concerned about the city going into debt, $130 million in borrowing plus $7 million for operating costs. We all need to be tightening our belts right now.”

Councillor Steven Pettigrew echoed that.

“Who are we taxing? We are taxing the people that can least afford it,” he said. “This is just a real hardship upon them.”

Council approved 31 bylaws related to the budget. Councillor Jack Hundial said that “now is not the time to be taking on significant debt.”

Councillor Laurie Guerra, however, said “now is the time to borrow money at the lowest rates I’ve ever seen to fund much-needed infrastructure projects in one of the fastest growing cities in Canada. Surrey remains at the bottom one-third of the municipalities in the Metro Vancouver Region in terms of residential taxes paid.”

“I too am a taxpayer,” she said. “I don’t take this decision lightly.

“For me, it’s worth it.”

Councillor Mandeep Nagra called it the “best budget the city has seen so far in our term” and Councillor Doug Elford the budget “delivers much-needed infrastructure now, while serving the needs of the future of the people of Surrey. Now is not the time to slow things down.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader