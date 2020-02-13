Surrey man was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Surrey man’s children were inside his car when he was shot and killed Friday following a family party at Langley’s Chuck E. Cheese, IHIT has confirmed.

Ravinder Singh Sandhu, a 42-year-old Surrey man, died recently after being taken to hospital in critical condition Friday following the shooting, said Sgt. Frank Jang, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Sandhu was shot inside his vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. with his two children, both under the age of 10, in the car with him. Neither child was injured, said Jang, and there were no other adults in the car.

“We believe somebody intended to end his life that night, and they did.”

Sandhu and his children had been attending a party at Chuck E. Cheese near 64th Avenue and 200th Street. Other family and friends of Sandhu’s had been at the event, Jang said.

The family has been offered resources through Victim Services for the children.

The shooting was targeted, and Jang said Sandhu was known to police, but could not provide further details.

“We’re still looking further into his past,” he said.

The brazen shooting at a time when the area was busy with people attending restaurants, and with children in the car, could have resulted in more people being shot, Jang said.

“We are so fortunate that these bullets didn’t hit anyone else,” Jang said.

He urged witnesses or people who could offer surveillance video to come forward, particularly dash cam videos. It’s urgent to do that soon, Jang said, because many dash cam devices write over old footage after a certain amount of time.

“If you have that information, I know it’s been a few days now, we need people to check their dash cam video.”

