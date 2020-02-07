Surrey man treated for smoke inhalation after Whalley house fire

It happened in a basement suite, in the 13900-block of 92nd Avenue, at about 7 a.m. Friday

A Surrey man was treated for smoke inhalation at SMH following a fire in a basement suite in Surrey on Friday morning. (File photo)

A 40-year-old Whalley man was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital Friday morning to be treated for smoke inhalation after a basement suite fire in Whalley, in the 13900-block of 92nd Avenue.

“There was a fire in the furniture, in the living room,” Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said. “Right now it’s under investigation.”

A family of four – a man, woman and two school-aged children – living upstairs weren’t harmed.

“The smoke detectors went off and they vacated the building. As far as I know the kids have gone to school today. The upstairs was not involved – minor smoke upstairs.”

But the basement suite sustained “heavy, heavy smoke damage,” Carmichael said.

Surrey firefighters received the call at 7 a.m.

