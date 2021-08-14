Surrey man identified as victim in Burnaby homicide

A Surrey man is the victim of the Lower Mainland’s latest homicide. Kenneth Thomas Howe, 38, was found in the 6200-block of Darnley Street in Burnaby on Aug. 12 around 6 a.m. (Photo: IHIT)

A Surrey man is the victim of the Lower Mainland’s latest homicide.

Kenneth Thomas Howe, 38, was identified as the victim in the Burnaby homicide, according to a release from Corporal Timothy Pierotti, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Oh Thursday (Aug. 12) at 6 a.m., police were called to the 6200-block of Darnley Street for a report of a deceased male, said Pierotti.

Burnaby RCMP officers found the body of Howe in a commercial area and IHIT was called to investigate. Pierotti added an autopsy will take place next week.

He said investigators are working to develop a timelime of Howe’s activities prior to his death.

Howe was known to frequent North Surrey and he was always with his dog Aurora, Pierotti noted.

“Although Mr. Howe was not believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, his death appears to have been targeted.”

Police are also looking for dash-cam video from anyone who was travelling in Burnaby near Norland Avenue and Kensington Avenue, north of Highway 1, between 10 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 6 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Howe and Aurora’s recent whereabouts or dash cam video is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Abbotsford News