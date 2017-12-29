Alexander Blanarou of Surrey has been identified as the victim of yesterday's murder in Abbotsford. (IHIT)

Surrey man identifed as victim of Abbotsford murder

Body of Alexander Blanarou was discovered Thursday in a field

SURREY — The victim of yesterday’s murder in Abbotsford has been identified as a Surrey man.

Alexander Blanarou was found dead in a field in a rural part of Abbotsford Thursday afternoon. Blanarou, who was 24, had been shot.

Blanarou “was known to police and evidence to this point suggests this was a targeted homicide,” Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a press release. “There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

