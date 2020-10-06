Surrey man dies after losing control of motorcycle on Highway 1 in Langley

Highway 1 westbound at 216th Street was closed for several hours

A Surrey man died after losing control of his motorcycle while travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

A Surrey man has died after losing control of his motorcycle while travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Monday night.

Langley RCMP and first responders were called to the a collision on westbound Highway 1 at the 200th Street on-ramp around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada twinning project between 216th and 264th Streets on schedule for 2021

“Upon arrival it was determined that a motorcycle heading west on the ramp lost control and collided with the raised barrier separating the westbound through lanes from the on-ramp,” explained Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services.

“The rider, a man in his fifties from Surrey, was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the right-most lane of Highway 1 where he was struck by a vehicle.”

READ MORE: Struck Langley cyclist survives 12 hours of brain surgery

The man was transported to hospital with critical injuries where he later died, police said.

Highway 1 westbound at 216th Street was closed to traffic for several hours. The Ministry of Transportation reported the area was cleared just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the collision, including dashboard camera video is asked to contact the Fraser Valley Traffic Services in Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times