Surrey man charged with drug crimes in connection with Vancouver constable being busted

A Surrey resident has been charged with four drug trafficking offences in connection with a Vancouver police officer being accused of theft, breach of trust and possession of a controlled substance.

Deputy Chief Constable Laurence Rankin said police began an investigation into Dilpreet Kooner, 20, of Surrey while they were investigating Constable Neil Logan of the Vancouver Police Department.

Logan was charged on Jan. 11 with two counts of theft, two counts of breach of trust and one count of possession of a controlled substance related to on-duty conduct. Crown counsel also approved a charge of theft and a charge of possession of a controlled substance against the constable that are not related to on-duty activity.

Inspector Mike Heard said his team began a criminal investigation into the constable, who has been suspended from the VPD and is “no longer an active member of the department,” last May after “concerns about Constable Logan’s on-duty conduct were identified.”

Rankin did not reveal details of the investigation into Kooner.

“Mr. Kooner has been charged with drug-related offences and I would just simply say that the investigation revealed Mr. Kooner and Mr. Logan dealt with one another on a number of occasions,” Rankin told the Now-Leader.

Asked what kind of drug, Rankin replied Monday that “I don’t have that information at this time.”

