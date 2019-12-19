(needpix.com)

Surrey man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles left to warm up

Police reminding drivers not to leave vehicles unattended

Surrey RCMP is reminding drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended while warming them up, after a man was arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft, a green Ford Explorer, in the 13800-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley on Dec. 18, just after 8 a.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Dec. 19).

The vehicle, according to police, had been left to warm up outside of a home and was running when it was stolen.

“A short time later, the Ford Explorer was abandoned in a driveway of a nearby residence on Howey Road, where a second vehicle, a white Volvo, had also been left to warm up and was stolen,” police stated in the release.

Surrey RCMP said that a short distance away, frontline officers found the Volvo and arrested a 35-year-old Surrey man.

The man was held in custody to appear in court, according to Surrey RCMP.

“While this incident saw both vehicles recovered and the arrest of a suspect, it serves as an important reminder to not leave your vehicle unattended when it is ‘warming-up’,” said Constable Richard Wright. “The theft of a running vehicle only takes a matter of seconds.”

