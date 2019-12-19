Surrey man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles left to warm up

Surrey RCMP is reminding drivers not to leave their vehicles unattended while warming them up, after a man was arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft, a green Ford Explorer, in the 13800-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley on Dec. 18, just after 8 a.m., according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Dec. 19).

The vehicle, according to police, had been left to warm up outside of a home and was running when it was stolen.

“A short time later, the Ford Explorer was abandoned in a driveway of a nearby residence on Howey Road, where a second vehicle, a white Volvo, had also been left to warm up and was stolen,” police stated in the release.

Surrey RCMP said that a short distance away, frontline officers found the Volvo and arrested a 35-year-old Surrey man.

The man was held in custody to appear in court, according to Surrey RCMP.

“While this incident saw both vehicles recovered and the arrest of a suspect, it serves as an important reminder to not leave your vehicle unattended when it is ‘warming-up’,” said Constable Richard Wright. “The theft of a running vehicle only takes a matter of seconds.”

