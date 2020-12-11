Surrey man arrested following break in at Salmon Arm business

More than $10,000 worth of items reportedly stolen

A Surrey man faces mischief and theft charges following a break in at a Salmon Arm business.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, police received a report from a business on 30th Street SW that was broken into overnight.

It was estimated more than $10,000 in items were stolen along with a small amount of cash.

“Investigators were quickly able to identify a suspect and a vehicle and, later that same day, the

suspect vehicle was located by a vigilant front line officer,” said Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The vehicle was stopped and the suspect arrested.

West said the suspect, 56-year-old Larry Ovens, remains in custody.

“The BC Prosecution Service has approved criminal charges against Ovens, of Surrey, including mischief, theft over $5,000 and break and enter and theft. Ovens is expected to appear in court next on Dec. 14, 2020.

Read more: Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Read more: B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
Still no word on charges in death of police officer Allan Young
Next story
RCMP warns to lock and secure vehicles to avoid illegal entry and thefts

Just Posted

Most Read