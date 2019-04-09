Surrey man, 18, stabbed at Vancouver nightclub

Police say the stab wound is not life-threatening

Vancouver police are looking for suspects after an 18-year-old Surrey man was stabbed at the Commodore Ballroom on Monday night.

Constable Jason Doucette, of the VPD, said it happened at about 10:30 p.m.

He told the Now-Leader that the victim “was involved in an altercation on the dance floor” and sustained a stab wound that is not life-threatening.

“The suspects fled the area. The victim was treated at a local hospital. No arrests have been made.”

Doucette said Granville’s entertainment district “continues to be a safe place to visit” despite the stabbing.

“We ask anyone coming down to enjoy the area to pack their patience, manners, and plan a safe ride home. There is usually a high visible presence of VPD officers in the area and we encourage the public to report concern immediately.”

