Surrey independent school extends spring break following COVID-19 exposure

Surrey’s Bibleway Christian Academy is extending its spring break following a COVID-19 exposure at the school, according to an information bulletin from Fraser Health March 10, 2021. (Image: Google Street View)

In an information bulletin from Fraser Health Wednesday (March 10), it says Bibleway has advised the health authority it will voluntarily close for the duration of their spring break and two additional weeks following that.

This comes as Fraser Health is working with the school to manage a COVID-19 exposure at the school.

The information bulletin doesn’t state how many cases there have been linked to the school.

