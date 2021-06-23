Surrey hits 80% vaccination rate

Health Minister Adrian Dix says that's above the provincial average

Surrey has hit 80 per cent immunization.

“That’s an achievement,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix Tuesday (June 22), of the whole community including health care workers, unions, business groups, gurdwaras, mosques and church groups.

He also noted that’s higher than the provincial average, which is about 77.7 per cent of the population.

The BCCDC’s weekly data report shows a range of one-dose vaccination rates up to June 21 for those aged 18-plus in the nine communities Surrey is broken into: North Surrey (75 per cent), Whalley (80 per cent), Guildford (78 per cent), West Newton (82 per cent), East Newton (82 per cent), Fleetwood (83 per cent), Cloverdale (81 per cent), Panorama (84 per cent) and South Surrey (82 per cent).

That’s about 81 per cent of those aged 18 and up who have been partially immunized

For those aged 12 and over, vaccination rates up to June 21 are just slightly lower in each community: North Surrey (74 per cent), Whalley (78 per cent), Guildford (76 per cent), West Newton (79 per cent), East Newton (80 per cent), Fleetwood (81 per cent), Cloverdale (80 per cent), Panorama (82 per cent) and South Surrey (81 per cent).

That’s about 79 per cent of those aged 12 and up who have been partially immunized.

But when it comes to vaccinations rates up to June 21 for those aged 50 and older, only two communities have yet to hit more than 80 per cent: North Surrey (82 per cent), Whalley (88 per cent), Guildford (84 per cent), West Newton (90 per cent) East Newton (90 per cent), Fleetwood (89 per cent), Cloverdale (89 per cent), Panorama (91 per cent) and South Surrey (88 per cent).

That’s about 88 per cent of those aged 50 and up who have been partially immunized.

