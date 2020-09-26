Surrey, here are your candidates for the B.C. election – so far

A voter casts a ballot in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

With a snap election called for Oct. 24, some candidates for Surrey’s nine ridings have been announced.

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan called the election on Monday, Sept. 21.

So far, candidates are seeking re-election in eight ridings. Tracy Redies, the former Surrey-White Rock MLA, stepped down in July to become the CEO of Science World.

Surrey-Guildford

• Garry Begg – NDP (seeking re-election)

• Dave Hans – Liberal

Surrey-Newton

• Paul Boparai – Liberal

• Harry Bains – NDP (seeking re-election)

Surrey-Panorama

• Gulzar Cheema – Liberal

• Jinny Sims – NDP (seeking re-election)

Surrey-Cloverdale

• Marvin Hunt – Liberal (seeking re-election)

• Mike Starchuk – NDP

Surrey-South

• Stephanie Cadieux – Liberal (seeking re-election)

Surrey-White Rock

• Trevor Halford – Liberal

Surrey-Fleetwood

• Garry Thind – Liberal

• Jagrup Brar – NDP (seeking re-election)

Surrey-Whalley

• Shaukat Khan – Liberal

• Bruce Ralston – NDP (seeking re-election)

Surrey-Green Timbers

• Dilraj Atwal – Liberal

• Rachna Singh – NDP (seeking re-election)

