Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

A fitness centre in Surrey has been linked to at least 42 cases of COVID-19.

In a news release issued Friday, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King George Blvd.) after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among staff and patrons.

“To date, 42 people who recently worked at or attended the fitness centre have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has attended the fitness centre from October 21 to November 7 must self-isolate for 14 days from last attendance at the site,” the release says.

According to a social media post made by the gym, the virus was likely spread by a person who attended the fitness centre while waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

“After many discussions with Health Authorities it has come to our attention that some COVID positive patrons had attended the club while awaiting their test results. As a result we have to continue to remain closed to work with Fraser Health,” the post read.

The gym voluntarily closed on Nov. 7 and will remain closed until Fraser Health completes contact tracing and follow-up site inspections, and determines that the business has adequate COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place to decrease the risk of future transmission, the release notes.

