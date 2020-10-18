Surrey-Guildford BC Liberal candidate office vandalized

'We won't be intimidated,' says candidate Dave Hans

BC Liberal candidate for Surrey-Guildford Dave Hans says his office was vandalized. (Dave Hans photo)

Surrey RCMP have opened an investigation after a BC Liberal candidate’s Guildford-area office was vandalized.

BC Liberal candidate for Surrey-Guildford Dave Hans shared photographs of the vandalism on Twitter Oct. 17.

“This is how my team and I started our day off, combined w/ threats sent to volunteers & members of my family,” Hans wrote.

“They can shatter our office windows, but they cannot break our team’s will & determination. We won’t be intimidated.”

Surrey RCMP said it received a report of a broken window at 107 15380 102A Avenue in Surrey at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 17. Police believe the damage was caused sometime over night.

Police say its officers are canvassing the area and gathering statements and collecting any available video.

“Heated exchanges, passionate differences on the issues, political attacks are all normal parts of a political campaign,” Hans wrote. “But threats of violence against volunteers & members of my family are beyond politics – they’re criminal & unacceptable.”

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca

