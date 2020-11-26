Surrey gets two cabinet ministers, a parliamentary secretary and government whip

Premier John Horgan's NDP MLAs were sworn in on Tuesday and the cabinet was revealed Thursday afternoon

Surrey has two cabinet ministers, a parliamentary secretary and a government whip.

Premier John Horgan’s NDP MLAs were sworn in on Tuesday and the cabinet was revealed Thursday afternoon.

Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston has traded in his post as Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources for the unwieldy title of Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps of British Columbia.

Meantime, Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton, continues on for a second round as Labour Minister.

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers, is the Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives and Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford, is the Government Whip.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader