Surrey football streaker hires personal injury lawyer

BC Lions not commenting as matter is 'now before the courts'

B.C. Lions’ Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver on Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

A young Surrey man who was tackled down by a B.C. Lions football player while streaking across the field during last Saturday’s game at BC Place Stadium has hired a personal injury lawyer.

The man, in his 20s, was knocked down after running out onto the field in his bare feet during the second quarter during last Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Allouettes, which resulted in a 22-10 victory for the home team. He was wearing a Lions jersey, a ball cap, and otherwise apparently just his gonch.

The man was fined $115 for the stunt and banned from BC Place for a year.

Well, this doesn’t only happen here in the States . . . some guy ran onto the field at a Canadian Football League game in Vancouver on Saturday, and got CRUSHED by one of the players. A defensive back named Marcell Young lowered his shoulder and took… https://t.co/9KRZZmLLKl — The Big Kahuna (@Kahuna1063) June 18, 2018

Preszler Law Firm issued a statement on his behalf on June 19.

“We have been retained as legal counsel for the young man involved in the on-field incident at the BC Lions game on June 16, 2018,” the firm’s statement reads. “Our client suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, as a result of being violently struck by BC Lions player Marcell Young. Our client has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home. His future prognosis remains unclear. Contrary to some news reports, our client was never arrested or taken to jail, but was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family. Our client and his family ask for privacy at this time. Any requests for information can be directed to the Preszler Law Firm.”

Hit of the night and reason not to streak or possibly drink at a BC Lions game! pic.twitter.com/vtnNx8sGWm — Jaden S (@Jadenfootball21) June 17, 2018

Preszler lawyer Nathaniel Hartney said the firm is getting a lot of media requests.

“So here’s the thing. We’ve put out this initial statement and that’s all there’s going to be, unfortunately,” Hartney told the Now-Leader. “He’s asking for privacy — he’s recovering from a serious head injury. There isn’t going to be any further statements or comments or responses or anything, it’s just that one statement. I apologize that there we’re not able to provide any further information.”

As for the Lions?

“As this matter is now before the courts, the club has no comment,” Jamie Cartmell, BC Lions director of communications, told the Now-Leader Wednesday.

Meantine, Sergeant Jason Robillard of the Vancouver Police said the fan was escorted out of the stadium by BC Place security, “supported by a Vancouver Police officer,” just before 9 p.m.

Robillard said the man was fined under Section 4(1) of the Trespass Act for “trespass on enclosed land or premises, or engage in prohibited activity” and he “was offered an ambulance, which he declined.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter