At least two victims transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Firefighters use the Jaws of Life to free two people from a Jeep Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free two people from an overturned vehicle Sunday afternoon.

A witness told Peace Arch News that the victims appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital.

All four doors of the Jeep Cherokee were cut off by firefighters.

The collision occurred near the 160 Street and 108 Avenue intersection at approximately 1:50 p.m.