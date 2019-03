Surrey firefighters put out brush fire on property in the 16900-block of 88th Avenue Friday evening (March 22). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters were called to a brush fire in the 16900-block of 88th Avenue Friday evening (March 22).

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said due to a “fast-moving wind,” the fire “grew quickly” and scorched grass, bushes and some trees.

The freelancer also said water tenders were needed to shuttle the water to the scene of the fire.

