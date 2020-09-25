Surrey Fire Service responds to fire at Whalley house

Surrey Fire Service on scene of a house fire near 132nd Street and 107th Avenue on Friday afternoon (Sept. 25). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey Fire Service worked to put out a fire at a home in Whalley Friday afternoon (Sept. 25).

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene, crews responded to the home, near 132nd Street and 107th Avenue, around 12:20 p.m.

The freelancer added there was “heavy smoke” when crews arrived and 132nd Street was closed for a period.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.

More to come.

